Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 55,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

