Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

