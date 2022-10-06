Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
