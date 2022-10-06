Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Shares of MKC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.