Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 17,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

