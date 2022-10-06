Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

KB opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.