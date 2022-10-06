Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.37. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

