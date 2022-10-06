Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.7 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

