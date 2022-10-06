Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

