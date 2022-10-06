Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

