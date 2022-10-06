Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

