Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

