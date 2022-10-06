Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,579 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

