Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

