Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.