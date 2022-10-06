Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

