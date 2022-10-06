Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $347,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

