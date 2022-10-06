Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

