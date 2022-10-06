ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $420.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

