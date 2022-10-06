Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $215.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

