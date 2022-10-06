Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,467.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2,157.5% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 669.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,954,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 2.2 %

Shopify stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

