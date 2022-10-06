Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expands By 8.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

KDNY stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,391,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

