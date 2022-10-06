Short Interest in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Increases By 8.0%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covetrus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 479,008 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Stock Performance

CVET opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

