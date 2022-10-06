Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Increases By 7.7%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

