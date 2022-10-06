Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Grows By 8.8%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

