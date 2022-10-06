Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rises By 7.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 878,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

