Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Increases By 8.5%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 470,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

