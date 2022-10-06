Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rises By 8.0%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.