Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Rises By 8.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Greenpro Capital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
Greenpro Capital stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41. Greenpro Capital has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
