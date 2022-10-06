Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Grows By 7.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $93,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 753,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 729,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 424.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after buying an additional 431,229 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.