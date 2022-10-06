Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expands By 7.9%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IBEX Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.25 on Thursday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $337.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
