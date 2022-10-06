Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Rises By 7.9%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

