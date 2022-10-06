Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Grows By 8.2%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

