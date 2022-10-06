Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 728 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 780.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,626,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,170 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

