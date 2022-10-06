Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 4,816,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,981,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.