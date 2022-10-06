Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 374,227 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.