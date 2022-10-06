SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,553 shares.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

