Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

