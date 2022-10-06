Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Critical Analysis

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -61.52 EMX Royalty $7.53 million 28.85 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -39.39

Analyst Ratings

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMX Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Lithium and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. EMX Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88%

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

