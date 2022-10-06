Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

