Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Shares Down 0.1%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,365,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

