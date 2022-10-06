Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SI opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.