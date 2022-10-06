Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $6.49. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 676 shares.
Sino Land Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.