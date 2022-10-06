Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading Up 0.3%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 41,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

