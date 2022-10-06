Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Skillz Price Performance

SKLZ stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $469.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 46.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

