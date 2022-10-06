Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

