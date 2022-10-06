Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $17.42. Smiths Group shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 36,667 shares.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
