Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $17.42. Smiths Group shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 36,667 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.