SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 108.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

