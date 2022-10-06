Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

