SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Down 1.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 6,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.