Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.45

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and traded as low as $45.22. Sonova shares last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 32,380 shares.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

